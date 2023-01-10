Which Teams Will The Colts Play In 2023?

INDIANAPOLIS – There won’t be a ton of travel for the Colts on their 2023 schedule.

With games against the AFC North and NFC South in 2023, the Colts will only travel outside of the Eastern Time Zone twice next season (and that’s for trips to take on the Titans and Texans).

In 2023, the Colts will play the AFC North and NFC South, along with matching up against the Rams at home in the ‘extra’ game (it was Tampa Bay in 2021 and at Minnesota in 2022).

Of the Colts 17 games next season, they’ll have 5 of those against playoff teams from this year. They will only play two teams that won double-digit games in 2022 (Bengals and Ravens).

Here’s a look at the 2023 opponents of the Colts, with dates and times to be announced in the spring:

Home

-Browns (7-10): Lucas Oil Stadium has seen Deshaun Watson before, but this time it’ll be in a different color uniform as the Browns visit Indianapolis next season.

–Buccaneers (8-9, NFC South Champion): Will Tom Brady be playing in a city that has some disdain for him at the age of 46 (turns 46 in August)? Good luck answering that one.

–Jaguars (9-8, AFC South Champion): After an impressive end to this season, the Jaguars will maintain some rare continuity at head coach and quarterback entering the 2023 season.

–Raiders (6-11): The Raiders had quite a bit of dysfunction this season, and Derek Carr’s status is up inte air for 2023. This matchup has become seemingly an annual matchup.

–Rams (5-12): This is the ‘extra’ 17th game this season, with the Colts hosting an NFC opponent. Will Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford still be with the Rams?

-Saints (7-10): Unlike the Drew Brees era, the quarterback question is there for the Saints after some Jameis Winston/Andy Dalton action this past season. Remember, the Saints don’t have 1st round pick, having to trade that to the Eagles.

–Steelers (9-8): It’ll be the Steelers coming to Indianapolis for a second straight season, following a Monday Night Football appearance this past year. Mike Tomlin continued his beyond impressive run of 17 straight seasons coaching the Steelers to a .500 or better season.

-Texans (3-13-1): The Texans are looking for a new head coach for the second straight offseason.

–Titans (7-10): The Titans have won 5 straight against the Colts, but will be looking for a new general manager this offseason.

Road

–Bengals (12-4, AFC North Champs): The Colts have yet to see Joe Burrow/Jamar Chase and the high-powered Bengals in recent years. They will in a trip down I-74 next season.

–Falcons (7-10): Who will the Falcons quarterback be in 2023? Will Matt Ryan still be around for a trip to a place he spent 14 NFL seasons?

–Jaguars (3-14): Yes, we have to point it out: the Colts have not won a game in Jacksonville since the 2014 season and got shutout there this past season.

–Panthers (7-10): The Panthers also have a decision to make with their permanent head coach and finding a long-term quarterback.

–Patriots (8-9): For a second straight season, the Colts are headed to Foxborough with both teams finishing third in their respective divisions.

-Ravens (10-7, AFC Wild Card): Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will host the Colts in 2023. The Ravens came back to beat the Colts at home in a Monday night overtime game during the 2021 season.

–Texans (4-13): Will it be Bryce Young under center for the Texans in 2023? C.J. Stroud? The Texans hold the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 Draft.

–Titans (7-10): Even though the Colts have been unable to beat the Titans in recent years, this game will still get circled on the calendar because Tennessee has been the most consistent AFC South team under Mike Vrabel.