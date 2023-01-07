Jack Blake Makes His Soccer Saturday Debut After Reuniting With Mark Lowry

(00:00-05:07) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and opens the show by discussing the first handful of matches of the schedule that were revealed earlier this week. Plus, Rake highlights the recent signing that Mark Lowry has made to bolster his roster heading into the 2023 season and previews the conversation with the other guest on today’s show in Pablo Maurer.

(08:08-22:11) – The newest addition to the Indy Eleven roster in midfielder Jack Blake joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday from his hometown in Nottingham, England to explain why he wanted to play with Mark Lowry again after playing for him in 2018 with the Jacksonville Amarda, which players on the roster that he is looking forward to playing with in the incoming months, what he remembers about playing at Carroll Stadium as an opponent with the Armada, and what parts of Indianapolis that he is looking forward to embracing as a resident.

(25:12-41:21) – Writer Pablo Maurer of The Athletic joins Greg Rakestraw on The Fan to summarize his story of Pele after his passing right before the end of 2022, the latest news surrounding the drama around Gregg Berhalter’s family and Gio Reyna’s family stemming from a report that Reyna blackmailed Berhalter regarding him committing domestic violence against his wife in 1991, and which side would have a better chance at returning to the United States Men’s National Team for the World Cup in 2026.

(44:21-47:18) – Rake shifts his conversation away from the Indy Eleven and the English Premiere League to the FA Cup with the third cup starting this weekend. Greg explains what he loves about this weekend in the FA Cup and highlights some of the matches in connection to some of the various leagues that the team participate in.

(50:18-56:36) – Greg Rakestraw throws out the first edition of Soccer Saturday in 2023 by sharing some news and notes regarding some signings between Major League Soccer and United Soccer League, the departure of Taylor Twellman from ESPN and the speculation on where Twellman could end up, and which soccer player is retiring after a seventeen-year career. Rake closes out the show with his thoughts on the Gregg Berhalter/Gio Reyna drama.