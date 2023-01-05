Pacers Fall Just Short In Test Against 76ers

The Indiana Pacer’s 4 game winning streak came to an end last night against the Philidelphia 76ers in Philidelphia, 129-126.

The Pacers battled hard, coming back from being down 97-84, but could not finish things off in overtime. The end of the game was marred by ill-timed penalties and bad fortune for the blue-and-gold, with Myles Turner blocking a James Harden layup that went directly into the hands of De’Anthony Melton, who hit a 3 to put the 76ers 125-124 lead. Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin would then get a charging call, before fouling Harden on a jump ball. The game was a good test for this young Pacers squad; even without Joel Embiid, Philidelphia is a well-rounded squad. The loss drops the Pacers to 21-18; they have a chance to get back into the win column tomorrow at home against the 19-17 Portland Trail Blazers. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 7 pm.

Listen to JMV and Eddie Gill of the Pacers broadcast team dive into the Pacers loss, where they go from here and more below!