Andretti Global Partnering With GM, Cadillac As F1 Aspirations Progess

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been appearing that Michael Andretti’s push to enter Formula One has been gaining more and more steam over the last six months.

Andretti has been trying since 2021 to enter Formula One and adding fuel to that fire is Andretti’s announcement that if their bid to enter the racing series is approved by the FIA and current member teams their manufacturer would be General Motors with Cadillac as he chose automotive brand on their cars..

“I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula One and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans,” said Michael Andretti, chairman, and CEO of Andretti Global. “I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal.”

If the Andretti bid is approved it would make General Motors the first American-based engine manufacturer to race in Formula One since Ford left the series in 2004.

“General Motors is honored to team with Andretti Global on this historic moment in racing,” said GM general manager Mike Reuss. “We have a long, rich history in motorsports and engineering innovation, and we are thrilled with the prospect of pairing with Andretti Global to form an American F1 team that will help spur even more global interest in the series and the sport.”

Andretti said there is still no timetable for when or if F1 plans to approve or deny their bid to join Formula One. They have already hired much of their planned Formula One staff in terms of race engineers, strategists, and other personnel. Their current NTT IndyCar Series driver Colton Herta is still a leading candidate to pilot one of their F1 entries.

Andretti Global already competes as Andretti AutoSport in the NTT IndyCar Series and The Indy NXT Series (formerly Indy Lights). They also has a presence in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Series and Formula E.

