Should We Be Taking The Pacers Seriously?

Before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, most people were in agreement that this would be rebuilding year for the Indiana Pacers.

Many pundits had them as a lottery team, with many expecting their win total to be around 25. Instead, the blue-and-gold has been a massive surprise, currently sitting at 21-17 after beating the Toronto Raptors last night 122-114. The Pacers also own victories over some of the better teams in the league, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers. This recent run of success, spurred by Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and rookie Bennedict Mathurin among others, has many changing their tune on the Pacers fortunes. The questions about dealing Turner or Hield have faded, replaced by another question: are the Pacers for real?

