Pacers Continue Their Surprising Success With Win Over Hawks

The Indiana Pacers continued to show signs of being ahead of schedule last night when the beat the Atlanta Hawks, 129-114.

The win gave Indiana a record of 18-17, in a year where many had them in the lottery for next season. Buddy Hield led the team with 28 points, to go with 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Myles Turner added another block to his season, while also contributing 18 points, 6 rebounds and an assist. Next up for the blue and gold is a matchup with the 22-13 Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow at 7:00 pm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Listen to JMV talk to Bally Sport’s Jeremiah Johnson about the Pacers and more below!