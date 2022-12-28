Listen Live
Pacers Continue Their Surprising Success With Win Over Hawks

The Indiana Pacers continued to show signs of being ahead of schedule last night when the beat the Atlanta Hawks, 129-114.

The win gave Indiana a record of 18-17, in a year where many had them in the lottery for next season. Buddy Hield led the team with 28 points, to go with 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Myles Turner added another block to his season, while also contributing 18 points, 6 rebounds and an assist. Next up for the blue and gold is a matchup with the 22-13 Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow at 7:00 pm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Listen to JMV talk to Bally Sport’s Jeremiah Johnson about the Pacers and more below!

 

