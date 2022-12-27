Nick Foles Struggles, Colts Lose Again

INDIANAPOLIS— The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense allowed just a field goal as they dominated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3 on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times and also picked him off three times. Austin Ekeler led the offense with 67 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers improved to 9-and-6 and also clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.

Foles struggled in his first start of the season, completing 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards and three interceptions.

Indianapolis has lost five straight to fall to 4-10-and-1. They have also been eliminated from playoff contention.

