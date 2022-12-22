Indiana Pacers Hold On To Defeat Boston Celtics Despite Excellence From Jayson Tatum

(BOSTON, MA) – The Indiana Pacers (16-16) use monstrous first half to fend off the Boston Celtics (22-10) by ending their two-game losing streak with 117 to 112 win.

The first quarter for the Indiana Pacers was the best opening quarter of the season (so far). It is worth noting that Indiana found themselves down 8-2 in three minutes and five seconds of game action. They would go on to convert twelve straight shots following the timeout from head coach Rick Carlisle. The catalyst for the Pacers was their leading scorer and assist man in Tyrese Haliburton. He scored 15 points and dished out five assists. He converted three of his five three-point attempts. After quarter number one, Indiana led 42-22. Boston’s leading scorer was Jayson Tatum with seven.

Indiana’s second quarter was not as explosive as the first, but they still outscored Boston by eight in the quarter. In the first quarter Indiana went on a 26-2 and then in the second quarter, they went on a 13-0 run. The Pacers lead got up to 30 points. They would lead at intermission 71-43. The recent struggles for Indiana this season have been turnovers and that’s a large part why they led by 28 at the break. Indiana turned the ball over a total of three times. They forced eleven first half turnovers. Leading all scorers with 20 points was Haliburton. Tatum had 13 points and Jaylen Brown had 10.

At some point it was destiny that one of the best teams in the NBA would make a run and cut into their largest deficit on the season, and they did. The best three-point shooting team was 3/15 in the first half and would catch fire coming out of the locker room. The Celtics went 6/13 from beyond the arc with the veteran Al Horford sparking the run with two quick triples to start the third. The front-runner for MVP in Tatum poured in 15 points and singe handedly got his team back in the game. Chris Duarte would cease some momentum with a pair of threes with less than 10 seconds left including one at the horn. Indiana would lead 100-85 after 36 minutes of basketball.

In the last two losses for Indiana against Cleveland and New York, they were leading late into the fourth quarter and ended up losing the game, but with their lead being so large, it made it difficult for Boston to come all the way back and win. However, Boston would cut their deficit down to five-points with 3:06 remaining. Haliburton would deliver a much needed three for Indiana and then Myles Turner followed it up with a three-point play after being fouled. The Pacers would be back up 11 with two-minutes to go. They would be able to withstand the pressure from Boston and win it 117-112.

NOTES: Haliburton logged his 4th career 30+ point game and second as a Pacer at TD Garden. Tatum logged his second 40+ point game in the month and fifth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum (41p, 5r, 4a), Tyrese Haliburton (33p, 8a), Jaylen Brown (19p, 10r), Malcolm Brogdon (18p, 4r), Aaron Nesmith (15p, 6r, 2s). For tonight’s full box score, click here.