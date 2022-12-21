What Does The Benching Of Matt Ryan Mean For The Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts have benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan…again…but this time, it isn’t for Sam Ehlinger.

Nick Foles, 33, is in his eleventh season in the NFL and Monday’s start will mark the seventh different franchise that Foles will start for. Most people remember Foles for replacing Carson Wentz for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season that led to the franchise capturing a Super Bowl trophy along with being tabbed as the Super Bowl MVP. Foles has only played two snaps all season for the Colts. Those came against the Jacksonville Jaguars back in Week Two to end the 24-0 shutout loss. This move should not surprise Colts fans because ESPN’s Chris Mortensen hinted at the possibility of this happening on Saturday morning.

One of the reporters on the beat for the Indianapolis Colts in ESPN.com’s Stephen Holder joined The Fan Midday Show with Jimmy Cook and Brendan King to share his initial thoughts on the shift at quarterback for the second time this season. Other topics that Holder discussed with Cook and King were:

Are there any major differences between Matt Ryan and Nick Foles’ skillsets

If this move allows the coaching staff/front office to evaluate the rest of the roster

Where he thinks Jim Irsay leans in terms of keeping Chris Ballard or firing him in the offseason

