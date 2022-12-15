How Jim Irsay’s Erratic Decision-Making May Cost The Colts In 2023

Colts owner Jim Irsay has been more vocal and front and center this season than he has in recent memory. He’s made public comments on removing Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, meddled in the quarterback situation by pushing for Sam Ehlinger to start over Matt Ryan, firing Frank Reich, hiring Jeff Saturday and assuring everyone that despite the valid criticism that GM Chris Ballard is a winner and bashing those critiques. But will all of that come back to bite Irsay and the Colts going into the off-season?

On Thursday’s Kevin & Query, we got an outside perspective on all things Colts as Ross Tucker (Ross Tucker Football Podcast/Dan Patrick) joined the show. He’s on the national radio call for Colts-Vikings this Saturday so we wanted to get his thoughts on how he views the team from afar. He didn’t hold back and said Irsay’s decision-making this season could affect the team going forward when it comes to coaching candidates and free agents.

Whether you agree or disagree with any of the moves the Colts have made, it’s really hard to argue that the owner is being logical or making any sense in the decisions he’s making. – Ross Tucker on Colts owner Jim Irsay

When asked if Irsay’s input could negatively affect the Colts in their eventual searches for a new head coach and/or GM, Tucker didn’t mince words:

If you have options are you going to go to the team where the owner seems logical or are you going to go to the team where it appears if the owner is emotional and/or irrational at best? – Ross Tucker on Irsay being a detriment to the team

