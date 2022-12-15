Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts will attempt to keep their 3% chance of making the playoffs alive (and perhaps even increase it) when they travel to Minnesota to battle the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. Matt Ryan is still starting, Jeff Saturday still wants to win, and the idea of improving draft order is at the bottom of this group’s priority list.

Jeff Saturday call post bye week underway. Matt Ryan will remain the starting quarterback. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 12, 2022

This weekend in Minnesota the Colts will be tested by some of the best in the league including Justin Jefferson (who is on a historic two year stretch), Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison (both of whom have been stellar), and Kirk Cousins (who has navigated defenses with ease all year). With all that said, can the Colts keep that playoff dream alive against a ten win team and a Super Bowl Contender in the Minnesota Vikings?

Brendan King and Jimmy Cook of The Fan Midday Show went searching for answers and spoke with the long time voice of the Vikings Paul Allen to find them.

Over the course of our conversation Paul discussed:

if the Vikings pass defense is a real weakness to exploit

why this Minnesota team can win a Super Bowl

how impressive star WR Justin Jefferson has been this season

what it was like to go viral during Bills-Vikes earlier this year

how Vikings fans know the quarterback carousel struggles that the Colts are going through

