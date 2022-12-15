Listen Live
Matt Painter Reflects on Purdue’s #1 Ranking

For the 2nd straight season, the Purdue Boilermakers have been voted the #1 team in college basketball according to the AP. Head Coach Matt Painter hopes this seasons reign as the top team lasts longer than last seasons.

 

Ahead of Purdue’s matchup vs Davidson in the Indy Classic held downtown Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Matt Painter joined 107.5 The Fan afternoon host JMV’s show Wednesday to talk about:

 

  • How the Loyer brothers led to the Purdue vs Davidson matchup
  • What Coach Painter remembers about coaching against the Steph Curry led Wildcats
  • What he told his team about the #1 ranking
  • The state of CBB officiating
  • Zach Edey’s hot start
  • The impressive play from his freshman class

 

Take a listen to the entirety of the interview below!

 

