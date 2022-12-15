Matt Painter Reflects on Purdue’s #1 Ranking

For the 2nd straight season, the Purdue Boilermakers have been voted the #1 team in college basketball according to the AP. Head Coach Matt Painter hopes this seasons reign as the top team lasts longer than last seasons.

📈 Up 3️⃣ spots to No. 1️⃣. ✅: 2nd straight year that Purdue has been ranked No. 1. pic.twitter.com/cHIbz1PX37 — Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 12, 2022

Ahead of Purdue’s matchup vs Davidson in the Indy Classic held downtown Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Matt Painter joined 107.5 The Fan afternoon host JMV’s show Wednesday to talk about:

How the Loyer brothers led to the Purdue vs Davidson matchup

What Coach Painter remembers about coaching against the Steph Curry led Wildcats

What he told his team about the #1 ranking

The state of CBB officiating

Zach Edey’s hot start

The impressive play from his freshman class

Take a listen to the entirety of the interview below!