Week 14 Colts Draft Order Watch: Nearing The Top Five

INDIANAPOLIS – The bye week was great to the Colts (4-8-1) and their pursuit of securing a higher draft pick in 2023.

With help from the Jaguars (winning at the Titans) and the Panthers (winning at the Seahawks), the Colts moved up to the 7th spot in the draft order with four games to go this season.

For some Colts fans, this is all that matters the rest of 2022.

Instead of the playoff standings, they want to see the 2023 draft order and where the Colts will fall.

With that unanswered QB of the future question looming large, many want to see the Colts in the top-10, and climbing as close as they can to the top-5.

Current 2023 Draft Order

1. Texans: 1-11-1

2. Seahawks (from Broncos): 3-10

3. Bears: 3-10

4. Lions (from Rams: 4-9

5. Eagles (from Saints): 4-9

6. Cardinals: 4-9

7. Colts: 4-8-1

8. Raiders: 5-8

9. Panthers: 5-8

10. Falcons: 5-8

There are 7 teams with a 5-8 record right now, so if the Colts do start to win some games down the stretch, they could fall pretty quickly in the draft order.

With non-QB needy teams in the Bears and Eagles above the Colts right now, that’s further good news in the hope of having a quarterback fall to Indianapolis.

Colts fans also will want to keep an eye on Washington’s record, with the Colts getting their 3rd round pick in 2023 (the Colts do not have their own 2023 third-round pick due last April’s draft trade for Nick Cross).

Currently, these are the Colts draft picks for 2023: Round 1-7, Round 2-39, Round 3-86 (from Washington), Round 4-109, Round 5-143, Round 6-183, Round 6-207 (from Buffalo), Round 7-225.

The Colts will end the season with 4 more games: at Vikings, Chargers, at Giants, Texans.

Jeff Saturday has, obviously, given no indication the Colts will be resting any starters or playing more to the youth down the stretch.

But fans have all but completely moved on to focus on the draft order for this team in 2023, knowing how important that quarterback question is for the future of the franchise.