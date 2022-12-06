What Must Colts Fix First This Offseason?

The bye week for the 2022 Indianapolis Colts has mercifully arrived, which gives us a great opportunity to look ahead to the offseason.

No that’s not what we want to do be doing. We’d love to tell you about how the Colts are going to come out of the bye with a four game winning streak to end the season, hit three Powerball jackpots, nail a twelve team parlay and qualify for the playoffs, but that ship sailed weeks ago.

Going into their bye week, the Colts hold a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/QVOVa3SPIX — TheColtsWire (@TheColtsWire) December 5, 2022

Aside from a few pieces on defense and perhaps Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr., every single player and personnel member over at West 56th Street should be on the hot seat heading into the offseason.

That’s not to say I have a real bone to pick with Jonathan Taylor, he’s a phenomenal running back, but paying running backs big money almost never ends well. He’ll be a free agent in 2024 and (unless the Colts play the franchise tag game with him) will likely have a big contract coming his way, so if there was ever an offseason to consider moving him for draft capital this might be the one.

That still doesn’t answer the question of what the biggest priority of the Indianapolis Colts should be heading into the 2023 offseason. It’s the easiest objective to think of, but the hardest one to solve; quarterback. Until the Colts find the long term answer at QB they will continue to be behind the top teams in the AFC.

So regardless of who the GM is maybe just don’t be afraid of getting run out of town, trust your scouting department and take a swing if you feel the guy is there.

Don’t just take my word for it though. Tuesday on The Dan Dakich Show THE DEAN Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4 joined the program to discuss why the Colts MUST get quarterback figured out if they are ever to be a true contender again in the AFC.

Chappy also spoke with us on:

if he sees a situation where Jeff Saturday is the coach of the Colts next season

the likelihood GM Chris Ballard is still with the Colts in 2023

what the Colts need to do to fix their quarterback issue

if he’s seen it this bad for the Colts during his time covering the teams

