Colts One Step Closer To Offseason After 54-19 Beatdown In Dallas

It’s hard to fully explain what happened to the Indianapolis Colts as they were slaughtered 54-19 by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The best way I can come up with is the Colts are as done with 2022 as the fan base is.

Despite trailing by only two points headed into the final quarter the Colts managed to suffer the second worst 4th quarter in NFL history, allowing 33 unanswered to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys dropped 33 points in the 4th quarter tonight, tied for the 2nd-most points any team has scored in the 4th quarter of a game in NFL history. The 2007 Lions put up 34 in the 4th against the Bears, and the 1925 Chicago Cardinals scored 33 against the Milwaukee Badgers. pic.twitter.com/GWLEanYMdI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2022

Except for an Alec Pierce highlight catch and an Ashton Dulin touchdown reception, the night was as bad for the Colts as any night you’ll see in the National Football League.

Now, with Indy a week or so away from being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs and the bye week mercifully upon us, it’s time to look towards 2023.

Sure players will still fight hard because jobs are on the line but for the health of the franchise in 2023 and beyond the Colts have no business putting anymore Ws on the schedule the final four games of the season. The chips from the “chips all in” mentality have gone stale and Jim Irsay and company must move on.

Regrettably, we aren’t officially at the offseason though. So, The Dan Dakich Show called upon our pal Sean Salisbury to look at the state of the Colts and where in the world this travesty goes over these last four contests on the schedule.

Over the course of our conversation Sean talked about:

what the future should hold at head coach and GM for the Colts

if Chris Ballard or a future GM should decide who the head coach is

why it’s time for the Colts to move on from Matt Ryan

the balancing act of managing the cap that a general manager MUST be able to do

