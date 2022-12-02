Behind Enemy Lines: Dallas Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts will head to Jerry’s World on Sunday to try and keep their bleak playoff hopes alive for one more week when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For years it seemed like the Colts were never getting primetime games and yet here we are in back to back weeks with the Colts being featured in the national evening coverage.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The test will be insanely tough as they battle a Cowboys team that is very much a Super Bowl contender in the NFC. Aside from a running defense that leaves much to be desired, Dallas doesn’t have any major weaknesses that would lead you to pick the Colts in an upset win. On top of that though, let’s be honest, you’ve seen this offense all season and nothing Indy has done this year should move the needle towards a Colts leaving Jerry’s World with a W.

Still, we need to be prepared for gameday and so The Dan Dakich Show welcomed ESPN Dallas Cowboys Beat Writer Todd Archer to take us Behind Enemy Lines to learn all about “America’s Team”.

Over the course of our chat Todd spoke on:

what the vibes are in Dallas on the Colts

how running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard have gelled together this year

what type of season quarterback Dak Prescott has had so far

if Mike McCarthy will ever have job security

how legit the Cowboys are as a Super Bowl contender

Be apart of the full conversation with ESPN Dallas Cowboys Beat Writer Todd Archer below and keep listening to The Dan Dakich Show, weekdays 12-3pm, on The Fan.