With Playoff Hopes (Basically) Dead, Where Do Colts Go From Here?

Another loss, another blow to the Colts playoff hopes that currently sit on life support. At 4-7-1 and holding the tenth best record in the AFC the Colts are squarely on the outside looking in.

One good quarter not enough for the Colts (4-7-1). That is all but the fatal blow to whatever fading playoff hopes the Colts had. Very good for draft position though! Passing offense continues to be broken. Can’t overcome that in today’s NFL. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 29, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Unfortunately, with five games left on the schedule the Colts IN THEORY still have chance to squeak in to the post season. Per the New York Times playoff simulator they still have a 2% chance to make the playoffs, but it would take them winning out and getting a ton of help along the way.

So there’s still hope right? Perhaps the schedule gets easier?

I mean they only play *checks notes* the Cowboys on the road this week and then they still have to play *checks notes again* the Vikings, Chargers, Giants and Texans.

Five games left and four of their five games are against potential playoff teams? Remember how I said the playoff hopes were on life support? It’s time to pull the plug.

That’s tough for any Colts fan to hear, and if you want to root for meaningless wins more power to you, but all that really matters now is gaining the best draft pick possible in 2023.

It’s time. Mock Draft 1.0 🚨 🔷Panthers, Colts get their QB 🔷LOVE what the Lions do 🔷Eagles break a 1st round trend 🔷Cowboys nab a rising CB 🔷Plus, additional picks for non-1st round teamshttps://t.co/GUh0IXw4My — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 30, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here’s to this losing streak extending to three games this week and to closing the year with seven straight losses.

In happier developments, Wednesday on The Dan Dakich Show THE DEAN Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4 stopped by to share his takeaways from the Colts 24-17 loss to the Steelers and discuss where things go from here.

Chappy also discussed:

where things have gone wrong for the Colts this season

what the future will hold for interim head coach Jeff Saturday

the importance of the upcoming offseason

key players on the Colts roster and possible extensions

Check out Dan’s full conversation with THE DEAN Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4 below and don’t miss The Dan Dakich Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.