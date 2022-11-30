Tonight, on a shortened edition of Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin discuss using the racing platform to push different initiatives and raising money for important causes. Kevin and Curt touch on how racing teams are participating in Giving Tuesday the week following Thanksgiving. Then, the conversation turns to Indy 500 seats and Stefan Wilson getting a ride with Dreyer & Reinbold and Cusick Motorsports. That leads to a discussion about Sage Karam’s time with Dreyer & Reinbold and if there’s a spot for him in the field in May. Naturally, Kevin and Curt then continue to talk about possible drivers rounding out the Indy 500 field and the road to 34 cars.

In the back half of an abbreviated show, Kevin and Curt address a collection of Twitter questions around TV contracts (along with digital content) and ticket prices. Then, we discuss the possibility of Felipe Drugovich driving in IndyCar in 2023 and other season-long seat possibilities next season. To round out the show, Kevin and Curt talk about expanding the schedule, Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s musical chairs with sponsors and more Twitter questions.