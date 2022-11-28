Does It Get Much Better For Purdue Football & Basketball After This Weekend?

A route of Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket? Check.

A blowout win against Gonzaga? Check

A dismantling of Duke? Check.

Does it get much better than this, Boilermaker fans?

Talk about the season of giving! The Purdue Boilermakers were handing out ass kickings on the football field and on the basketball court all throughout the Thanksgiving weekend and giving their fans one of the best weeks in their fandom in recent memory, if not all-time.

On Monday’s Kevin & Query, the guys discussed how Purdue’s dominance overshadowed Monday night’s primetime Steelers-Colts game, what it means for their football team, who now faces Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game. What it means for their basketball team, could they reach No. 1 again in the near future and what is their ceiling this season? And the emotional situation involving Aidan O’Connell. The guys spoke with The Athletic‘s Bob Kravitz, who was in attendance for the Old Oaken Bucket game to get his thoughts on the whole weekend.

For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!