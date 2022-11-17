Pacers Begin Brief Two Game Road Trip with Gritty Win Over Hornets

(CHARLOTTE, NC) – The Indiana Pacers (7-6) and Charlotte Hornets (4-12) exchange punches all night, but the Pacers deliver final knockout blow to defeat the Hornets 125-113.

In a day of hitting three-pointers, the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets combined to go 2/19 from distance in the opening quarter and be tied at 27. The Pacers went 2/6 and the Hornets went 0/9. Charlotte shot 58% on two-point field goals in the first twelve minutes plus they converted five of their six free throws. Indiana was led in scoring with 7 points from Tyrese Haliburton. Charlotte got 7 from their star point guards LaMelo Ball.

Unlike the first quarter, the Charlotte Hornets would catch fire beyond the arc by converting six of their nine attempts. P.J. Washington caught fire early in the first quarter by scoring 11 of the first 13 points for the Hornets. Bennedict Mathurin scored the first seven points of the quarter for the Pacers where they would be down 62-49 with 3:04 to go before intermission. Indiana would close the half on a 11-1 run. Buddy Hield would close the final 17 seconds with a three pointer and a layup. Indiana would be led in scoring by Myles Turner (16p with 12 in the second quarter), Tyrese Haliburton (10p), and Bennedict Mathurin (10p). Charlotte was led in scoring with P.J. Washington (14p), Kelly Oubre Jr. (13p), and LaMelo Ball (10p). Indiana trailed 63-60 despite being outrebounded 28 to 16.

Much like the previous two quarters, the third would play very similar. A game of runs between two teams, but the lead this time not surpassing five points. The Hornets domination on the boards continued in the quarter by grabbing five more than the Pacers including four offensive rebounds. Charlotte got a combined 18 points between their starting guards in LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier (9 points each). Buddy Hield paced Indiana with eight points. Indiana and Charlotte would be knotted up at 90 through 36 minutes of game action.

The game of runs would continue between the Hornets and Pacers in the final quarter of play. Much like the second quarter, Bennedict Mathurin opened the quarter with Indiana’s first ten points. With 8:47 to go in the quarter, Indiana would have a 100-95 lead, but Charlotte would then go on a 9-2 run in 2:51. Haliburton would dish out a couple assists in the final minutes and score seven points to ice the game including a step-back three-pointer with just over two minutes left that pushed Indiana’s lead to 9. The Pacers would make all fourteen of their free-throws and outrebound the Hornets 11 to 3. Indiana closed the final 5:56 on a 23-9 run. Buddy Hield would eventually ice the game away with four free throws in the final minute of the game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton (20p, 11a, 3s), Myles turner (20p, 10r, 3b), Bennedict Mathurin (20p), LaMelo Ball (26p, 6a), P.J. Washington (24p), and Kelly Oubre Jr. (17p, 13r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

NOTES: Myles Turner notched his fourth consecutive double-double for the third time in his career (March 2019 last time). Turner has never had five consecutive double-doubles in his career. Tyrese Haliburton notched his ninth game with 10+ assists and has reached that mark in four consecutive games. Tyrese also registered his eighth double-double on the season. Kelly Oubre Jr. had as many offensive rebounds (7) as the entire Pacers team. LaMelo Ball left the game early after landing on a fan’s foot on the sideline and rolled his ankle.