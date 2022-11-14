After Jeff Saturday’s 1-0 Start With Colts, Does Coaching Experience Matter?

On Sunday afternoon the thing that seemed impossible happened. A man with no prior coaching experience above the high school level led a NFL team to a win in his first game. So, with Jeff Saturday’s debut as a head coach resulting in a 25-20 Colts victory over the Raiders. an important question as emerged: does coaching experience matter when hiring a head coach?

Now if you watched any of the national pregame shows, you would be told that it does matter and that the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday was a travesty and a disgrace. Take NFL Analyst for CBS Bill Cowher’s comments below.

Bill Cowher on the #Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday: “It’s a disgrace to the coaching profession.” – via CBS pic.twitter.com/0BEy7DfLvg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

Hyperbole will always be around in our society but this instance is especially ironic because the hall of fame head coach that made those comments became a television analyst with ZERO experience on TV.

In life, sometimes the connections that we make along the way help us find jobs. That’s the case for many in the world of coaching and in broadcasting. Those connections only get you opportunities though. At the end of the day you still have to perform and do a good job. If you don’t they’ll hand you your walking papers and you’ll be back looking for your next place of employment.

Sure, Jeff Saturday jumped the line to an extent…though it should be noted this is just an interim title and he will have to outlast any other candidates when the job officially opens at the end of the season.

But he know has to go out there and prove he belongs and can lead and can create a game plan that brings this franchise back to national relevance. Today, Jeff Saturday is 1-0 and all the haters are quieted for the time being.

What a -disrespectful -embarrassing -entitled -unproven -inexperienced Win by @SaturdayJeff — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 14, 2022

If he wants a legit shot at the job this offseason, however, he’ll have to keep impressing over the course of a schedule that’s about to get very tough.

We’re talking teams like the Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys, Chargers, Giants OH MY! That’s not fair, but it’s how an audition works. Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Monday on The Dan Dakich Show the great Sean Salisbury stopped by to give his thoughts on Bill Cowher’s criticism of the Colts and Jeff Saturday.

Sean also took time to talk about:

why he’s tired of hearing teams are “close”

the Texans being such a tough watch

what he saw out of the Colts offensively yesterday

how he feels after the Colts win over the Raiders

where his expectations are for Jeff Saturday

