Colts Hit Jackpot In Vegas With Ryan Return, Saturday 1-0 As Head Coach

Who saw that coming after a week as tumultuous as we just witnessed? The Colts, with Jeff Saturday on the sidelines, Parks Frazier calling plays and a returning Matt Ryan as QB1 stunned the hapless Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 in Sin City. Unreal.

All three phases were at the top of their game, Jonathan Taylor racked up 147 yards on the ground, Matt Ryan had zero turnovers, the offensive line gave up only one sack and the defense kept Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams relatively in check. Was it a one week high? A win against a lowly opponent? Or was it the start of a team showing some fight and buying into a first time head coach, who’s hiring had been under scrutiny from the national media all week leading up to the game? Whatever it was, it was great to see and couldn’t come at a better time with the (as of this writing) undefeated Philadelphia Eagles coming to town next.

On Monday’s Kevin & Query, the guys broke down the whole game, the ins the outs, Jeff Saturday’s debut, Matt Ryan’s return and so much more. They also spoke to former Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz to get his thoughts on everything. To listen to that interview in its entirety, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

-Marc Dykton