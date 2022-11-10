With Shakeup, Saturday Provides Colts With Honesty, Fresh Air

Less than 48 hours after a bizarre and abrasive introductory press conference, thanks to owner Jim Irsay and Chris Ballard, Jeff Saturday took the podium solo Wednesday night and reminded everyone why you never hear a bad word about him.

He was articulate, honest, funny and has seen and done it all in a locker room before. He’s had the highest of highs, failed and been surrounded by first ballot Hall of Famers. You can see why everyone he’s played with, worked with at ESPN or ever met him loves him and it’s easy to see why the current Colts players still shaking off being shell-shocked by Monday’s whirlwind, will likely gravitate towards him and play for him.

I may be terrible at this and after eight games I’ll say “God Bless you, I am no good”. I may be really good but I dang sure ain’t gonna back down.” – Jeff Saturday on his confidence at being a head coach

It’ll be fascinating to see how Sunday’s game against the Raiders plays out. I don’t know what to expect these next eight games. I don’t know if we’ll see Sam Ehlinger the whole time or what Parks Frazier’s offense looks like. What will Jeff Saturday be like on the sidelines? Will he be measured and taking it all in or will he show that fiery side we saw with Peyton Manning back in the playing days? Maybe a mixture of both. But regardless, we know he’ll be authentic. He’ll be Jeff Saturday. And that’s a breath of fresh air.

-Marc Dykton

