Move Over Andrew Luck Retirement, Today Is The Wildest In Colts History

I thought when I exited Lucas Oil Stadium on August 24, 2019 that I had witnessed the wildest, most unbelievable moment in Colts history when word leaked out that Andrew Luck was retiring from the NFL just weeks ahead of the season opener.

That moment has been topped on November 7, 2022.

I’m still shell shocked.

Frank Reich has been fired. Just a week after he fired Marcus Brady and two weeks after naming Sam Ehlinger the starting QB.

That’s absurd in it’s own right but to then hear that he’ll be replaced by Jeff Saturday. I am blown away.

To say the move came out of left field would be an understatement. On Monday’s Kevin & Query, we had our weekly conversation with Jeff Saturday and at no point over the weekend when I confirmed our interview time with him or calling him ahead of the interview, during the interview or afterwards when we had small talk following the conversation did I get the slightest inkling that he fully aware he was about to be named the interim head coach of the Colts.

I am beyond happy for him and wish him well but this has definitely been the wildest day in Colts history. One that will be talked about for decades, if not centuries.

The Indianapolis Colts fired their head coach 15 months after signing him and GM Chris Ballard to matching extensions that run through 2026. Ballard is still in place (for now) as Saturday steps in to a position he’s never been in above the high school level for a team that appears to be in freefall with no long-term answer at quarterback, a porous and expensive offensive line and still has 8 games remaining on the 2022 schedule.

Even typing that last part out is insane to me that we’ve gotten to this point. I’m hoping all the best for Jeff Saturday, he’s got a clean slate and can put his stamp on what has been up to this point a disastrous season. If he can string some wins together or have the team looking somewhat competent it would be a huge win.

Who will be calling plays for the offense? Who will be under center for the Colts on Sunday? What will the offensive line look like? What made Irsay select Saturday as the interim? So many questions, so many unknown answers.

