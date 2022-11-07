Colts Hire Jeff Saturday As Interim Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS – Yes, that headline is correct.

In the latest series of the Colts soap opera, they are turning to one of their former greats to lead the 3-5-1 team the rest of the season.

Jeff Saturday is the Colts interim head coach after Jim Irsay fired Frank Reich earlier on Monday.

One week after Saturday was inside of Lucas Oil Stadium to attend the Ring of Honor Ceremony of Tarik Glenn, he now returns to take over for Reich.

Jim Irsay doing this is still believing the winningest era of Colts football needs to have a central role in the organization, and it’s a clear long-term audition for Saturday. Remember, Irsay offered Saturday a job in the Indy front office over a decade ago. And Saturday has been approached by various NFL teams before for a job in the front office.

This move would not have been made if Irsay didn’t think Saturday was a potential long-term answer to the head coaching job in Indianapolis, no matter how Chris Ballard views the move.

Seriously.

Plus, Irsay also views Saturday as a glorified consultant to come in and take stock in the issues for his organization.

Saturday now heads to Indianapolis for immediate work, with a 3-year coaching history on his resume, all at the high school level.

For what it’s worth, Saturday was 20-16 in his 3 years as a head coach at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia. Saturday was most recently working with ESPN as a television analyst.

He’s been a weekly guest on 1075 The Fan’s Kevin & Query, recapping the previous Colts game. Saturday appeared on Monday’s show, three hours before he became the Colts interim head coach.

Despite in-house interim candidates in Bubba Ventrone, John Fox and Gus Bradley, the Colts have elected to make quite the headline with Saturday as the interim for the final 8 games of 2022.

Clearly, the Colts have had massive offensive line issues in 2022.

I guess this is one way to address it.

Now, Saturday (with likely Peyton Manning approval) joins his former teammate Reggie Wayne on the Indy coaching staff.

Jeff Saturday, Indianapolis Colts interim head coach.

As the world turns.