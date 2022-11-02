Coach Tom Izzo Gives A Preview Of The 2022-23 Michigan State Spartans

It seems impossible but the college hoops season is nearly upon us. And not that anybody is counting, but there’s 130 days to Selection Sunday. (Yes, I love college basketball and March Madness, sue me).

Only 5 days until the 22-23 college basketball season officially begins…..#countdown — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 2, 2022

Throughout the college basketball campaign The Dan Dakich Show will catchup with some of the top coaches in the sport to get their thoughts on the season is shaping up. Will Kansas defend its title? Will the Big Ten end its 23 year National Championship drought? Will we ever see another undefeated season? Those questions and more will be covered as we journey on the road to March Madness.

Wednesday on The Dan Dakich Show the legendary hall of famer Coach Tom Izzo joined the show to give us an in-depth look at the 2022-23 Michigan State Spartans.

Coach Izzo also talked with us about:

how the transfer portal impacts recruiting and team chemistry

key changes he’d like to see made in college hoops

why he’s happy with his group heading into the season

where they need to execute to have the type of year they’re capable of

Listen to Dan’s full chat with Coach Tom Izzo below and keep checking out The Dan Dakich Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.