What’s Next For Colts After Firing Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady?

When the wheels start to come off and the losses start to pile up, the blame game begins and scapegoats are needed. Enter Marcus Brady, offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts who was relived of his duties Monday afternoon.

The #Colts have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. Add him to the list of 2022 scapegoats. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 1, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Despite arguably being set up for failure by the front office, and the fact that he doesn’t call the plays for the offense, a head needed to roll after a second straight loss. Chris Ballard and Frank Reich decided that Brady was the one to throw under the bus.

Their jobs appear to be safe for now. The Colts stand at 3-4-1 on the year and still have a chance to make the playoffs, but they’ll need to start winning games AND have the Titans to pick up a number of Ls along the way.

One would assume that Jim Irsay still has confidence in this season, and by extension Ballard and Reich, because they remain in place. Yet the Colts traded away fifth year running back Nyheim Hines today at the trade deadline despite touting plans all offseason for him to be a x-factor in the passing game. Those plans never came to fruition, and now Hines is headed to a legitimate contender in the Buffalo Bills.

Colts trade Hines to Buffalo for RB Zack Moss and conditional 2023 6th-rounder. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) November 1, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Being a seller at the deadline doesn’t scream “team fighting for a playoff spot”. That being said, all Colts players can do is focus on the games in front of them and try to make a run at the postseason. They have nine games to save the season.

Tuesday on The Dan Dakich Show THE DEAN Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4 gave his thoughts on the firing of Marcus Brady and what it means for the offense moving forward.

Chapp also discussed with us:

the struggles and failures of the offensive line

the O-Line letting down Ryan, Ehlinger, and Jonathan Taylor

Sam Ehlinger’s debut vs the Commanders

Colts playoff chances moving forward

Check out the full conversation with Mike Chappell below and keep listening to The Dan Dakich Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.