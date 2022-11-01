A Way Too Early Look At The Colts’ Options In The 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts season has been a pretty disastrous outing to this point. Matt Ryan has been benched, the Colts continue to suck in divisional games, the offensive line is awful, Marcus Brady has been made a scapegoat and the team is under .500 with the playoffs looking like nothing short of a miracle at this point.

With that in mind, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft and who might be available when the Colts are on the clock much earlier than they expected to be. On Tuesday’s Kevin & Query, the guys were joined by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler to get his thoughts on drafts prospects who could be on the Colts radar come draft time.

Which of the young QBs look to be the most NFL-ready

QB tiers

Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell and his draft stock

Position groups with the strongest and weakest classes

Offensive lineman he likes

And more!

