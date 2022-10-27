Behind Enemy Lines: Washington Commanders

When the schedule was announced, Colts-Commanders was circled to be a marquee matchup. A revenge game for Carson Wentz was on the table after the Colts traded him and publicly criticized him throughout the offseason. Instead, due to injuries and position shake ups, it’s Washington’s Taylor Heinicke and Indy’s Sam Ehlinger taking centerstage as QB1s on Sunday.

Colts traded Carson Wentz to the Commanders Colts traded for Matt Ryan to replace Wentz Colts host the Commanders in Week 8, and neither Ryan nor Wentz will be starting at QB in that game In the NFL, life comes at you fast — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 24, 2022

When looking at Washington, aside from Cathedral’s own Terry McLaurin, the Commanders, on the whole, are about as bad as Indianapolis offensively. (Though it will be fun to see McLaurin back home for the first time since being drafted by the Commanders in 2019).

Terry McLaurin loves home. He loves Indianapolis. It’s going to be a special moment for the @Commanders captain on Sunday running onto the field. Terry said, “I grew up a Colts fan, sitting up in Section 540 with my Dad” pic.twitter.com/S6F9Jmd54M — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 26, 2022

And while they have some playmakers on defense, the Commanders aren’t nearly as effective as the Colts on that side of the ball.

Then again, they did just knock off the Packers last week for their second win in a row. That’s the nature of the beast in the NFL. Any given Sunday is as real as it gets.

One would hope that Ehlinger can generate enough excitement on that side of the ball to prevent us from having another Colts-Broncos experience, but with both teams struggling to keep their heads above water we could be in for another old school ground and pound rock fight.

For more on what we can expect from the Commanders on Sunday The Dan Dakich Show turned to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. JP took us Behind Enemy Lines to share how Carson Wentz had looked prior to his injury.

No surprise to Colts fans, but there are a number of all too familiar answers on how Washington feels about Wentz. For example, they too have scratched their heads at some of the questionable decisions he’s made with the football.

JP also gave us the rundown on current Commanders starting QB Taylor Heinicke and how he’s preformed in place of the injured Wentz.

By playing at least 60% of the snaps and because the Commanders won, QB Taylor Heinicke earned a $125,000 incentive today. A huge team win and a boost to his bank account. pic.twitter.com/CZ0wTYaExf — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2022

Along with the quarterback play, JP discussed:

how important Terry McLaurin is to the Commanders offense

what’s changed on both sides of the ball in this mini two game win streak

how Jim Irsay’s comments about Daniel Snyder were received by Washington fans

what Washington thinks about the Colts benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger

what challenges head coach Ron Rivera and the Commanders defense will throw at Ehlinger

Listen to Dan's full conversation with JP Finlay below