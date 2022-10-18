Does The NFL Have A Roughing the Passer Problem?

Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, there’s been one thing that’s made fans scratch their heads. What makes it so unique is that it has nothing to do with any of the players on the field.

We’re talking of course about calls made by the officials. Specifically, the way the officials have called roughing the passer this year.

If the NFL is ever going to make roughing the passer reviewable, a lot of minds will have to change — and the calls still might not. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/LFyn40x9A9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In a sport that already favors offensive players to begin with, botching those calls can completely change a game. Not just because it can shift momentum, but because it can cause defenders to be hesitant with how aggressive and opportunistic they play. That can be a massive edge for the offense because it potentially turns a sack into a big play for the offense that leads to points.

This hit by Bradley Chubb resulted in a Roughing the Passer penalty… 🤯 #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/vWzKhMTL0z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 18, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But is there really a problem with today’s NFL officials and calling roughing the passer correctly or is it just a couple instances being highlighted for dramatic effect?

How the league tells official was to focus on and emphasize

If officials protect some players more than others

Where he feels the biggest problem is with officiating this season

What he feels the hardest calls are for an official to make

