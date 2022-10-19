Jim Irsay Unloads on Commanders Owner Daniel Snyder

In a shocking hallway press conference at the NFL Owners meetings in New York City, Colts Owner Jim Irsay was the first NFL Owner to publicly call for Commanders Owner Daniel Snyder to be removed. You don’t often see Owners attack each other directly, especially through the media. Irsay’s full comments can be found below as transcribed by the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala:

(thread) Jim Irsay on Dan Snyder and the Commanders: pic.twitter.com/K2O0qdjfWO — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 18, 2022

These comments weren’t off the cuff either, it seems like this was a thought out plan from Irsay and perhaps the NFL.

Colts president Pete Ward and NFL PR folks are standing right next to Irsay. This is clearly something he thought about it, and wanted to do. https://t.co/2ctQljC0Ah — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 18, 2022

Even with Carson Wentz now out when the Commanders come to Indianapolis to play the Colts on October 30th due to a broken throwing finger, this matchup will have the eyes of the NFL. Snyder was quick to reply to Irsay’s comments with his own subtle jab.

Commanders’ spokesperson on Colts owner @JimIrsay’s comments, that the owners should consider voting Dan Snyder out, forcing a sale of his team. pic.twitter.com/j12RECt1HR — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 18, 2022

107.5 The Fan Afternoon host JMV reacted live as the Irsay press conference was happening and was joined by Indy Star Colts Writer Joel Erickson to discuss the impact Irsay’s words would have on the NFL and how it might potentially impact the Colts 2023 NFL Draft. Listen to the full interview below!