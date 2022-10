Register (below) to win tickets to Join us on Thanksgiving for the 20th annual Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash presented by Huntington Bank!

Thanksgiving morning run/walk is to help those experiencing homelessness and starts at 9:00AM in Broad Ripple (Indianapolis, IN)!

All proceeds provide meals and care for homeless men, women, and children in our community.

This event is a lot of fun for the whole family!

For more information visit https://www.drumstickdash.org/!