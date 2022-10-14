Pacers Record Won’t Be Good, But Young Core Will Make Them Must-Watch

If fans have listened closely to both Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard and Head Coach Rick Carlisle, they would know that season expectations won’t be in the win/loss column for the ’22-’23 season. The key for this year will be to develop the young talent they’ve acquired like franchise star Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Chris Duarte, and Isaiah Jackson. With Owner Herb Simon’s blessing, the Pacers have finally embraced the “tank”. And with generational star Victor Wembanyama looming as the 1st pick in the 2023 draft, the timing is quite frankly, perfect.

Victor Wembanyama is a one-of-a-kind hooper! 🦄 37 PTS, 4 REB, 5 BLK, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/jc3Jz6SLio — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2022

Las Vegas has the Pacers over/under win total at 23.5, only the Spurs have a lower total at 22.5. Even though wins will be few and far between, this team is much more interesting than another year of proven mediocrity led by Sabonis, Brogdon, Turner, and LeVert. Already in preseason game #3 vs the Knicks in the newly renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the #6 pick of the 2022 flashed athleticism fans in Indiana haven’t seen in awhile.

🤯 BENN MATHURIN BREAKS OUT THE WINDMILL pic.twitter.com/1XOdpW3pDf — NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2022

That dunk was the cherry on top for Mathurin’s big night. He finished the game with 27 points on 8/13 from the floor and 11-12 from the free throw line.

The TV Voice of the Pacers from Bally Sports Indiana Chris Denari joined 107.5 The Fan afternoon host JMV on Wednesday and dropped this interesting fact:

“(Pacers GM) Chad Buchanan met with our entire Pacers Sports & Entertainment staff yesterday and he put a couple of things on the board. He put 23.9 and 25.5 and he asked what do those number mean. 23.9 is the average age of the Pacers and 25.5 is the average age of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The Mad Ants have an older roster than the Indiana Pacers. That tells you what this franchise is doing, building around the young players.”

The goal for Pacers fans watching this year should be two things: 1. Develop the core and see how many of the young players would be worthy of minutes in a major playoff series for the future. and 2. Secure the best possible odds for a chance at drafting Victor Wembanyama and altering the course of the franchise for the next decade.

If the Pacers check both both boxes but win only 23 games the entire ’22-’23 season? Mission accomplished.

