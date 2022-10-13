Matt Taylor looks at key area Colts must improve to contend for AFC South Title

We’re a week removed from Colts-Broncos which means that ugly victory is finally behind us…to a point.

While we don’t have to harp on how bad the game was anymore, there is still at least one negative element to fix from that game that has hampered the Colts all season long. Whether it’s been a win or a loss for the Colts this season, this factor has been present throughout the first five games.

For whatever reason, the Colts have been unable to get off to good starts on both sides of the ball.

Texans, awful. Jaguars, horrendous. Chiefs, started awful but then received a gift in the form of a muffed punt and capitalized. Titans, 14-0 hole, gross. Broncos, trailed 3-0 and that game was disgusting from start to finish.

If not for strong play from the Colts defense, there’s an argument to be made that the Colts would be 0-5. That being said, the defense did rise to the occasion and the offense put drives together in crunch time to earn the Colts this 2-2-1 mark.

If they don’t take advantage of what is essentially a fresh start (they’re basically .500 and still in the AFC South race) then this season might as well be over on Sunday. The best way to do that is to grab the momentum early and play with a lead.

To hammer that point home, Thursday on The Dan Dakich Show the Voice of the Colts Matt Taylor joined the program to stress the importance of the Colts setting the tone early by getting off to strong starts.

Additionally, MayTay chatted with us about:

how the team can build off of last week’s 12-9 win in Denver

the dominant stretches from the Colts defense

why the Colts have struggled early in games so often this year

the status of Jonathan Taylor

what challenges the Jaguars will present on Sunday

