Where do the Colts stand in the AFC South after Week 5?

Despite a putrid performance against the Denver Broncos last week, the Indianapolis Colts sit at 2-2-1 on the year. That’s good enough for 2nd place in the AFC South and has Indy within striking distance of 1st place Tennessee.

With Jaguars and Titans the Colts opponents in two of the next three weeks, an opportunity to gain serious ground in the division is at hand. The South is all but guaranteed to be a one playoff spot division, so if the Colts want any to make some noise in the postseason they need to get their act together in a hurry.

Is this team capable of stringing together consecutive victories for the first time this season? One could easily take an “I’ll believe it when I see it” approach and be right with the way the Colts played to start the year.

Outside of the play of the Colts defense their hasn’t been a ton around the team to instill confidence in the fan base. They’ll need to show a serious jump on the offensive end to give any hope to fans over the next three weeks.

Monday on The Dan Dakich Show we turned to Chad Withrow of Outkick 360 who gave us his thoughts on the state of the Colts and whether he feels they can over take Tennessee in the race for the AFC South.

Chad also spoke with us about:

  • where Tennessee stands after a win over the Commanders
  • if the Jaguars were fool’s gold or if they are just in a rough patch
  • if there’s a way the South could produce two playoff teams
  • what, if anything, the Colts can do to improve

Check out Dan’s chat with Chad Withrow below and keep listening to The Dan Dakich Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.

