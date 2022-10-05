No More Band-Aids! It’s Time The Colts Draft A QB of the Future

Have you enjoyed the Colts parade of veteran QBs over the last handful of years? Brian Hoyer, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and now Matt Ryan. Are you enjoying the Matt Ryan experience at the moment? Do you want more of that in 2023? Even if Ryan turns his season around, which he very well could, it would be idiotic for the Colts to continue this charade of competing for a Super Bowl. They weren’t Super Bowl contenders with the guys previously under center and they aren’t in 2022 either.

It will be yet another season we look back on and debate if we’re watching years wasted for Jonathan Taylor, do we have significant offensive line answers, etc. Aren’t you tired of this? I know I am. I’ve been there and done that with the Chicago Bears and I’m seeing it again with the Colts: a pop up good season followed by mediocrity or worse. The difference is, despite all of their flaws (and there are plenty), the Bears are at least attempting a complete teardown and hoping their young QB Justin Fields can develop into the franchise’s first legit superstar quarterback. For the Colts, they’ve gone to the well with veteran QBs and it’s netted them zero success in the playoffs and has only put them behind the 8-ball even more because of the continued “kicking the can down the road” approach.

The Colts have 37-year old Matt Ryan under center this season. He appears to have lost 5 steps since he was traded from the Falcons. Is there any Colts fan that right this second wants more Matt Ryan in 2023? Well, at least the Colts are only using Ryan as a bridge for 33-year old prodigy Nick Foles….oh wait. Sam Ehlinger is on the roster but apparently doesn’t give the front office enough confidence to give him a shot. It’s safe to say none of the quarterbacks currently on the Colts roster will be here in three years, they might not even be here in 2023.

It’s alarming for a franchise that prides itself on depth that they have a very obvious void at the most important position in all of sports. Great running back? Yep. $20 million dollar left guard? Check. All-Pro linebacker? Currently injured, but yes. The Colts have all the keys to a great offense in 1965. Not so much for 2022.

That’s a product of Chris Ballard’s process and stubbornness when it comes to the quarterback position. The trade for Matt Ryan was fine but when you don’t sign any legit weapons for him to throw to and continue to puff out your chest at the guys already on the roster, then those guys better produce. Do you feel great about anyone other than Michael Pittman Jr. at the moment? Outside of him and Alec Pierce will any other wideout that’s currently on the roster be on the team the next 2-3 seasons?

It’s time for an overhaul in the way the Colts go about evaluating and drafting talent. On Wednesday’s Kevin & Query, the guys said regardless of Matt Ryan’s 2022 season the team MUST draft a quarterback early in 2023. They also need to re-evaluate how they judge the wide receiver position. Other teams seem to have bought in to the high-ceiling wide receivers being worth first round pick selections. Look at Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, the list goes on and on. The Colts seem content to sit and wait, that can’t be the case going forward.

Can Chris Ballard put pride and philosophy to the side and trade some picks to draft a highly-touted quarterback? Will he realize that the best way to help your quarterback is to surround him with legit weapons on offense? Time will tell. But until that approach is taken, the Colts will continue this seemingly endless feeling of running in place.

-Marc Dykton

