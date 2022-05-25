Get To Know: Colton Herta #26 – Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.

So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…

Who shares YOUR passion?

Who likes YOUR favorite musician?

Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?

Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.

Colton Herta – Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian – Car #26

All You Need To Know About Colton Herta.

Colton Herta zips around the Indy bricks on the race track. He’s zipped into Victory Circle 7 times in his young IndyCar career, most recently after the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis to start this month.

Colton Herta drums for the Zibs. The 22 year old native of Valencia, California plays in the Indie rock band, a collaboration he formed with 3 buddies from High School. Granted, that’s when they shared the hall ways. Herta spent the majority of his high school career studying online while traveling for his race career. He began karting by age 10, before joining the Mazda Road to Indy USF2000 series in 2015 He missed the first race until he reached the required age minimum. Eventually, he rose to become the 2017 Indy Lights champion before joining the IndyCar series a year later.

The son of Winning Indy 500 car owner Bryan Herta- who now strategizes for Colton at each race- Herta enjoys EDM musical

shows, comedies and video games. He also enjoys the outdoors in all conditions; he’s an avid snowboarder and golfer.