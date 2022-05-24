Get To Know: Kyle Kirkwood #14 – AJ Foyt Racing, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.

So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…

Who shares YOUR passion?

Who likes YOUR favorite musician?

Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?

Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.

Kyle Kirkwood – AJ Foyt Racing – Car #14

All You Need To Know Kyle Kirkwood.

From the day he stepped into a kart as a youngster, Kyle Kirkwood has won titles at nearly every level.

AM Engines Formula Tag Juniors? ✅

SKUSA SuperNationals VVII? ✅

S5 Juniors? ✅

F4 United States season ✅

F3 Americas season? ✅

US F2000 National Championship? ✅

IndyPro 2000? ✅

IndyLights? ✅

Now, his 6th IndyCar series start, he’ll strap in for one of the sport’s biggest legends. He’ll start Sunday’s Indy 500 inside of row 10 in his AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet. An avid workout enthusiast who takes pride in his personal discipline, when Kirkwood does relax, he does so by surfing, deep sea fishing and playing golf. The 21 year old lives in the city in which he was born: Jupiter, Florida.