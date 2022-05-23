Get To Know: Jimmie Johnson #48 – Chip Ganassi Racing, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.
So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…
- Who shares YOUR passion?
- Who likes YOUR favorite musician?
- Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?
Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.
Jimmie Johnson – Chip Ganassi Racing – Car #48
All You Need To Know Jimmie Johnson.
He’s a seven time NASCAR season champion?
-You knew that.
He’s a Californian who grew up a fan of Rick Mears?
-You likely knew that, too.
It doesn’t take long to figure out Jimmie Johnson is a family man. He and his wife Chandra have a pair of daughters, Genevieve and Lydia. Their passion for children extends beyond their own. The Jimmie Johnson Foundation has donated more than $12 million to organizations involving children in need, with focus on public education.
Johnson also focuses on physical fitness, having completes marathons, triathlons and half Ironmans. A fan of classic rock and 2Pac, he admits that Tom Petty’s “Running down a dream” is a favorite on his playlist.
For an Indy 500 Rookie with little to prove as a racer, it’s an appropriate tune.
-
