Get To Know: Scott Dixon #9 – Chip Ganassi Racing, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.

So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…

Who shares YOUR passion?

Who likes YOUR favorite musician?

Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?

Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.

Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing – Car #9

All You Need To Know Scott Dixon.

Scott Dixon’s ankle may have been bruised, but I’ll be damned if his confidence was. It would have been excused if the driver known as “The Iceman” had suddenly cooled on his belief in himself as a driver.

After all, 5 years ago, Scott Dixon saw only blue sky as he was rocketing towards the heavens during the crash that ended his 2017 Indy 500. His car split in half after taking flight perpendicular to pavement of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Dixon popped out and limped away, another race at Indy coming to a close.

Shortly thereafter, the letter arrived. A letter from Lucy Heslin, an elementary school aged girl from Indianapolis. She wrote to IndyCar, thanking them for keeping her favorite driver safe. Scott Dixon found out. Found about her fandom, her care and her letter. So he did what any father would do. He showed up at Luci’s house with a hug and a thank you and a gift bag.

A father of two girls, he and his wife Emma have since added a boy to the family, Dixon was the proverbial “girl dad” at the time that letter arrived.

Born in Australia in 1980 to a pair of dirt track racers, Dixon was raised in Auckland, New Zealand.

He began racing at the age of 13, still small enough that he sat on a cushion tied to his back. He came state side just before the Millineum, and has become a driver for the ages. His 51 career wins trail only A.J. Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52) on the all-time IndyCar wins list.

Last season, Dixon won a race for the 17th straight year, which is an all-time record. His mark of 19 total seasons with a victory is also unprecedented.

Yet, with all the accomplishments, the 2008 Indy 500 winner and 6 time Indycar points champion is still a down home

family man who is likely to be found shuttling his kids to school activities, or perhaps milling a local supermarket.

Dixon and Emma are raising their children in Indianapolis.