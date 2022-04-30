Get To Know: Dalton Kellett – K-Line AJ Foyt Racing, Indy 500

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles.
So, for the 33 days leading up to the race, I figured I’d let ya know more about the PEOPLE in the cockpit or the people you may end up rooting for when you pull a name out of a hat. A couple things you might want to know about these drivers is…
- Who shares YOUR passion?
- Who likes YOUR favorite musician?
- Whose story strikes a chord that connects beyond the strip of paper you pulled from the hat?
Strap in. Ride along for 33 days of “Get to know”.
Dalton Kellett – K-Line AJ Foyt Racing – Car #4
All You Need To Know About Dalton Kellett.
It’s too much time in a racing support series when he starts to itch.
So, eventually, after setting the record for most career starts in Indy Lights history (70), Kellet jumped to the NTT IndyCar Series in 2020. He started 24th in his rookie Indy 500 campaign before an accident ended his day after 92 laps. Last year, he was running at the end and finished 24th.
True to his roots, Kellet loves Canadian Thanksgiving, the Maple Leafs and skiing.
No matter how much he enjoys a cabin in the North woods, the lure of cars always calls him
back. A graduate of Queen’s University (Canada) with a degree in Engineering Physics, he now calls Indianapolis home. He’s closer to IMS, as well as charities, like Firefly Children and Family Alliance, where he has given his time for fund raising.
When he’s not in a racing simulator, you can often find him enjoying dinner at one of Indy’ north side eateries or micro breweries.
