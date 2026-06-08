Source: FIFA World Cup signage ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at NRG Stadium on June 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images) How Does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Work? A Simple Guide The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins Thursday, as several cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico prepare to host the world’s best national teams. RELATED: Houston Bracing for Energy Surge During FIFA World Cup 2026 While the FIFA World Cup is a tournament, it does not play out like most major American sports championships. RELATED: 40 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once For those interested in watching the World Cup this year but are not too clear on how it works, here’s a simple guide to catch you up to speed.

How Teams Qualified Qualification for the FIFA World Cup takes place over the course of several years. Teams began attempting to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in September of 2023. For the 2026 tournament, the United States, Mexico and Canada automatically qualified as host nations. This is the first FIFA World Cup to be hosted by three countries. Every other country had to earn its place through qualifying matches within its region. FIFA divides the world into six regional confederations: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America/Central America/Caribbean, Oceania and South America. Each region holds its own qualifying tournament, and each is given a certain number of World Cup spots. Some regions use group play, while others use multiple rounds, playoffs or a combination of both. The basic idea is the same: Teams play other countries from their region, earn points or advance through rounds, and try to finish high enough to qualify. The 2026 World Cup is also larger than past tournaments, expanding from 32 teams to 48. That means more countries had a chance to qualify than ever before, including nations making their first World Cup appearance.

How the Group Stage Works The group stage features the 48 qualified nations, each organized into 12 groups of four. The groups are labeled A-L. The group stage determines which teams will reach the Round of 32, also known as the “knockout phase” of the tournament. Each nation will face their group opponents once.

How Points Work: Win, Draw, Loss During the group stage, the winning team is awarded three points. In the event of a draw both teams are awarded a point apiece. No points are awarded for the losing team.

Who Advances? After group stage play is completed, the two teams with the most points in each group advance to the Round of 32. Those teams will also be joined by eight of the best third-place teams. Here’s how the eight best third-place teams are determined: greatest number of points obtained in all group matches

goal difference resulting from all group matches

greatest number of goals scored in all group matches

highest team conduct score (players and team officials) relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained in all group matches

the two or more teams still equal on points shall be ranked according to the most recent published edition of the FIFA/Coca‑Cola Men’s World Ranking In the event of a tie between teams competing to qualify for the Round of 32, there are three steps used to determine which team advances: Step 1 greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned

superior goal difference resulting from the group matches between the teams concerned

greatest number of goals scored in all group matches between the teams concerned If there’s still a draw after this procedure, the second step’s criteria is used: Step 2 superior goal difference in all group matches

greatest number of goals scored in all group matches

highest team conduct score (players and team officials) relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained If there’s still a draw after this procedure, the third step’s criteria is used: Step 3 the two or more teams still equal on points shall be ranked according to the most recent published edition of the FIFA/Coca‑Cola Men’s World Ranking

What the Round of 32 Is The Round of 32, also known as the knockout stage, takes place between June 28 and July 3. In past tournaments, the knockout stage began at the Round of 16. With the tournament expansion to 48 teams, it is now the Round of 32, which features single-elimination matches. From the Round of 32, it goes to the Round of 16, from July 4-7. After the Round of 16, the tournament reaches the Quarterfinals, from July 9-11. Following that is the Semifinals, from July 14-15, third-place match on July 18 and then the Final on July 19.

How Knockout Matches Work The knockout matches are winner-takes-all matches, running all the way through the Final.

What Happens if a Knockout Match is Tied? Since the matches are single-elimination, a winner must be determined, so no draws are allowed. In the event of a tie after 90 minutes of play, an additional 30 minutes of time is added in the form of two 15-minute halves. If the match is still at a tie, a penalty shootout determines the winner.

How a Champion is Crowned The team that survives the knockout rounds and wins the Final is crowned World Cup champion.