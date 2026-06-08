How Does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Work? A Simple Guide
- Teams qualify through regional tournaments, with 3 points for a win, 1 for a draw.
- The top 2 teams in each group plus 8 best 3rd-place teams advance to the knockout Round of 32.
- Knockout matches continue until the champion is crowned, with extra time and penalties if needed.
How Does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Work? A Simple Guide
The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins Thursday, as several cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico prepare to host the world’s best national teams.
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While the FIFA World Cup is a tournament, it does not play out like most major American sports championships.
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For those interested in watching the World Cup this year but are not too clear on how it works, here’s a simple guide to catch you up to speed.
How Teams Qualified
Qualification for the FIFA World Cup takes place over the course of several years. Teams began attempting to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in September of 2023.
For the 2026 tournament, the United States, Mexico and Canada automatically qualified as host nations. This is the first FIFA World Cup to be hosted by three countries. Every other country had to earn its place through qualifying matches within its region.
FIFA divides the world into six regional confederations: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America/Central America/Caribbean, Oceania and South America. Each region holds its own qualifying tournament, and each is given a certain number of World Cup spots.
Some regions use group play, while others use multiple rounds, playoffs or a combination of both. The basic idea is the same: Teams play other countries from their region, earn points or advance through rounds, and try to finish high enough to qualify.
The 2026 World Cup is also larger than past tournaments, expanding from 32 teams to 48. That means more countries had a chance to qualify than ever before, including nations making their first World Cup appearance.
How the Group Stage Works
The group stage features the 48 qualified nations, each organized into 12 groups of four. The groups are labeled A-L.
The group stage determines which teams will reach the Round of 32, also known as the “knockout phase” of the tournament.
Each nation will face their group opponents once.
How Points Work: Win, Draw, Loss
During the group stage, the winning team is awarded three points. In the event of a draw both teams are awarded a point apiece. No points are awarded for the losing team.
Who Advances?
After group stage play is completed, the two teams with the most points in each group advance to the Round of 32. Those teams will also be joined by eight of the best third-place teams.
Here’s how the eight best third-place teams are determined:
- greatest number of points obtained in all group matches
- goal difference resulting from all group matches
- greatest number of goals scored in all group matches
- highest team conduct score (players and team officials) relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained in all group matches
- the two or more teams still equal on points shall be ranked according to the most recent published edition of the FIFA/Coca‑Cola Men’s World Ranking
In the event of a tie between teams competing to qualify for the Round of 32, there are three steps used to determine which team advances:
Step 1
- greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned
- superior goal difference resulting from the group matches between the teams concerned
- greatest number of goals scored in all group matches between the teams concerned
If there’s still a draw after this procedure, the second step’s criteria is used:
Step 2
- superior goal difference in all group matches
- greatest number of goals scored in all group matches
- highest team conduct score (players and team officials) relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained
If there’s still a draw after this procedure, the third step’s criteria is used:
Step 3
- the two or more teams still equal on points shall be ranked according to the most recent published edition of the FIFA/Coca‑Cola Men’s World Ranking
What the Round of 32 Is
The Round of 32, also known as the knockout stage, takes place between June 28 and July 3.
In past tournaments, the knockout stage began at the Round of 16. With the tournament expansion to 48 teams, it is now the Round of 32, which features single-elimination matches.
From the Round of 32, it goes to the Round of 16, from July 4-7. After the Round of 16, the tournament reaches the Quarterfinals, from July 9-11. Following that is the Semifinals, from July 14-15, third-place match on July 18 and then the Final on July 19.
How Knockout Matches Work
The knockout matches are winner-takes-all matches, running all the way through the Final.
What Happens if a Knockout Match is Tied?
Since the matches are single-elimination, a winner must be determined, so no draws are allowed.
In the event of a tie after 90 minutes of play, an additional 30 minutes of time is added in the form of two 15-minute halves.
If the match is still at a tie, a penalty shootout determines the winner.
How a Champion is Crowned
The team that survives the knockout rounds and wins the Final is crowned World Cup champion.
FIFA World Cup Schedule
Group Stage
Thursday, June 11:
Group A: Mexico vs. South Africa (Mexico City), 1 p.m. local / 3 p.m. ET
Group A: South Korea vs. Czechia (Zapopan, Mexico), 8 p.m. local / 10 p.m. ET
Friday, June 12:
Group B: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Toronto), 3 p.m. ET
Group D: United States vs. Paraguay (Inglewood, Calif.), 6 p.m. local / 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 13:
Group B: Qatar vs. Switzerland (Santa Clara, Calif.), noon local / 3 p.m. ET
Group C: Brazil vs. Morocco (East Rutherford, New Jersey), 6 p.m. ET
Group C: Haiti vs. Scotland (Foxborough, Mass.), 9 p.m. ET
Group D: Australia vs. Türkiye (Vancouver, Canada), 9 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET (June 14)
Sunday, June 14:
Group E: Germany vs. Curaçao (Houston), noon local / 1 p.m. ET
Group F: Netherlands vs. Japan (Arlington, Texas), 3 p.m. local / 4 p.m. ET
Group E: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (Philadelphia), 7 p.m. ET
Group F: Sweden vs. Tunisia (Guadalupe, Mexico), 8 p.m. local / 10 p.m. ET
Monday, June 15:
Group H: Spain vs. Cape Verde (Atlanta), noon local / 1 p.m. ET
Group G: Belgium vs. Egypt (Seattle), 3 p.m. local / 6 p.m. ET
Group H: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 6 p.m. ET
Group G: Iran vs. New Zealand (Inglewood, Calif.), 9 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET (June 16)
Tuesday, June 16:
Group I: France vs. Senegal (East Rutherford, N.J.), 3 p.m. ET
Group I: Iraq vs. Norway (Foxborough, Mass.), 6 p.m. ET
Group J: Argentina vs. Algeria (Kansas City, Mo.), 8 p.m. local / 9 p.m. ET
Group J: Austria vs. Jordan (Santa Clara, Calif.), 9 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET (June 17)
Wednesday, June 17:
Group K: Portugal vs. DR Congo (Houston), noon local / 1 p.m. ET
Group L: England vs. Croatia (Arlington, Texas), 3 p.m. local / 4 p.m. ET
Group L: Ghana vs. Panama (Toronto), 7 p.m. ET
Group K: Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (Mexico City), 8 p.m. local / 10 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 18:
Group A: Czechia vs. South Africa (Atlanta), noon ET
Group B: Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Inglewood, Calif.), noon local / 3 p.m. ET
Group B: Canada vs. Qatar (Vancouver, Canada), 3 p.m. local / 6 p.m. ET
Group A: Mexico vs. South Korea (Zapopan, Mexico), 9 p.m. local / 11 p.m. ET
Friday, June 19:
Group D: United States vs. Australia (Seattle), noon local / 3 p.m. ET
Group C: Scotland vs. Morocco (Foxborough, Mass.), 6 p.m. ET
Group C: Brazil vs. Haiti (Philadelphia), 9 p.m. ET
Group D: Türkiye vs. Paraguay (Santa Clara, Calif.), 9 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET (June 20)
Saturday, June 20:
Group F: Netherlands vs. Sweden (Houston), noon local / 1 p.m. ET
Group E: Germany vs. Ivory Coast (Toronto), 4 p.m. ET
Group E: Ecuador vs. Curaçao (Kansas City, Mo.), 7 p.m. local / 8 p.m. ET
Group F: Tunisia vs. Japan (Guadalupe, Mexico), 10 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET (June 21)
Sunday, June 21:
Group H: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Atlanta), noon ET
Group G: Belgium vs. Iran (Inglewood, Calif.), noon local / 3 p.m. ET
Group H: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 6 p.m. ET
Group G: New Zealand vs. Egypt (Vancouver), 6 p.m. local / 9 p.m. ET
Monday, June 22:
Group J: Argentina vs. Austria (Arlington, Texas), noon local / 1 p.m. ET
Group I: France vs. Iraq (Philadelphia), 5 p.m. ET
Group I: Norway vs. Senegal (East Rutherford, N.J.), 8 p.m. ET
Group J: Jordan vs. Algeria (Santa Clara, Calif.), 8 p.m. local / 11 p.m. ET
Tuesday, June 23:
Group K: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Houston), noon local / 1 p.m. ET
Group L: England vs. Ghana (Foxborough, Mass.), 4 p.m. ET
Group L: Panama vs. Croatia (Toronto), 7 p.m. ET
Group K: Colombia vs. DR Congo (Zapopan, Mexico), 8 p.m. local / 10 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 24:
Group B: Switzerland vs. Canada (Vancouver, Canada), noon local / 3 p.m. ET
Group B: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar (Seattle), noon local / 3 p.m. ET
Group C: Scotland vs. Brazil (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 6 p.m. ET
Group C: Morocco vs. Haiti (Atlanta), 6 p.m. ET
Group A: Czechia vs. Mexico (Mexico City), 7 p.m. local / 9 p.m. ET
Group A: South Africa vs. South Korea (Guadalupe, Mexico), 7 p.m. local / 9 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 25:
Group E: Ecuador vs. Germany (East Rutherford, N.J.), 4 p.m. ET
Group E: Curacao vs. Ivory Coast (Philadelphia), 4 p.m. ET
Group F: Japan vs. Sweden (Arlington, Texas), 6 p.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
Group F: Tunisia vs. Netherlands (Kansas City, Mo.), 6 p.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
Group D: Türkiye vs. United States (Inglewood, Calif.), 7 p.m. local / 10 p.m. ET
Group D: Paraguay vs. Australia (Santa Clara, Calif.), 7 p.m. local / 10 p.m. ET
Friday, June 26:
Group I: Norway vs. France (Foxborough, Mass.), 3 p.m. ET
Group I: Senegal vs. Iraq (Toronto), 3 p.m. ET
Group H: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Houston), 7 p.m. local / 8 p.m. ET
Group H: Uruguay vs. Spain (Zapopan, Mexico), 6 p.m. local / 8 p.m. ET
Group G: Egypt vs. Iran (Seattle), 8 p.m. local / 11 p.m. ET
Group G: New Zealand vs. Belgium (Vancouver, Canada), 8 p.m. local / 11 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 27:
Group L: Panama vs. England (East Rutherford, N.J.), 5 p.m. ET
Group L: Croatia vs. Ghana (Philadelphia), 5 p.m. ET
Group K: Colombia vs. Portugal (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 7:30 p.m. ET
Group K: DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan (Atlanta Stadium), 7:30 p.m. ET
Group J: Algeria vs. Austria (Kansas City, Mo.), 9 p.m. local / 10 p.m. ET
Group J: Jordan vs. Argentina (Arlington, Texas), 9 p.m. local / 10 p.m. ET
Round of 32
Sunday, June 28:
Group A runners-up vs. Group B runners-up (Inglewood, Calif.), noon local / 3 p.m. ET
Monday, June 29:
Group C winners vs. Group F runners-up (Houston), noon local / 1 p.m. ET
Group E winners vs. Group A/B/C/D/F third place (Foxborough, Mass.), 4:30 p.m. ET
Group F winners vs. Group C runners-up (Guadalupe, Mexico), 7 p.m. local / 9 p.m. ET
Tuesday, June 30:
Group E runners-up vs. Group I runners-up (Arlington, Texas), noon local / 1 p.m. ET
Group I winners vs. Group C/D/F/G/H third place (East Rutherford, N.J.), 5 p.m. ET
Group A winners vs. Group C/E/F/H/I third place (Mexico City), 7 p.m. local / 9 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 1:
Group L winners vs. Group E/H/I/J/K third place (Atlanta), noon ET
Group G winners vs. Group A/E/H/I/J third place (Seattle), 1 p.m. local / 4 p.m. ET
Group D winners vs. Group B/E/F/I/J third place (Santa Clara, Calif.), 5 p.m. local / 8 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 2:
Group H winners v. Group J runners-up (Inglewood, Calif.), noon local / 3 p.m. ET
Group K runners-up v. Group L runners-up (Toronto), 7 p.m. ET
Group B winners v. Group E/F/G/I/J third place (Vancouver, Canada), 8 p.m. local / 11 p.m. ET
Friday, July 3:
Group D runners-up vs. Group G runners-up (Arlington, Texas), noon local / 2 p.m. ET
Group J winners vs. Group H runners-up (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 6 p.m. ET
Group K winners vs. Group D/E/I/J/L third place (Kansas City, Mo.), 8:30 p.m. local / 9:30 p.m. ET
Round of 16
Saturday, July 4:
Round of 16 match 1 (Houston), noon local / 1 p.m. ET
Round of 16 match 2 (Philadelphia), 5 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5:
Round of 16 match 3 (East Rutherford, N.J.), 4 p.m. ET
Round of 16 match 4 (Mexico City), 6 p.m. local / 8 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6:
Round of 16 match 5 (Arlington, Texas), 2 p.m. local / 3 p.m. ET
Round of 16 match 6 (Seattle), 2 p.m. local / 5 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7:
Round of 16 match 7 (Atlanta), noon ET
Round of 16 match 8 (Vancouver, Canada), 1 p.m. local / 4 p.m. ET
Quarterfinals
Thursday, July 9:
Quarterfinal 1 (Foxborough, Mass.), 4 p.m. ET
Friday, July 10:
Quarterfinal 2: (Inglewood, Calif.), noon local / 3 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11:
Quarterfinal 3 (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 5 p.m. ET
Quarterfinal 4 (Kansas City, Mo.), 8 p.m. local / 9 p.m. ET
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 14:
Semifinal 1 (Arlington, Texas), 2 p.m. local / 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15:
Semifinal 2 (Atlanta), 3 p.m. ET
Third-place game – Saturday, July 18 (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 5 p.m. ET
Final – Sunday, July 19 (East Rutherford, N.J.), 3 p.m. ET
How Does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Work? A Simple Guide was originally published on 93qcountry.com