From athletes to agents: Why personal branding is becoming essential in sports

Pexels.com royalty-free image #174938, uploaded by user energepic.com, retrieved from httpswww.pexels.comphotoblur-display-electronics-hand-174938 on November 16th, 2018. License details available at httpswww.pexels.comphoto-license – image is licensed under the Pexels License

When thinking about their personal branding, athletes have to think about the digital platforms where they are active and always think about their fans, who have increasing clout in the sports industry now.

Professional athletes aren’t just sports figures any longer. They are also influencers, celebrities, and a brand on their own. Their fans avidly wait for social media updates from these athletes, so everything they put online has to be strongly curated.

Love 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The importance of personal branding cannot be emphasized enough here. It has become a major part of the modern sports industry.

The Role of Digital Platforms

Social media platforms are becoming more popular as time goes on. Americans spend more than 10 hours every day online, with 5.4 hours browsing and 5 hours streaming (Netflix or other such streaming platforms), according to Fox News.

A lot of that online time is spent on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, watching their favorite celebrities and sports athletes sharing updates about their lives and work.

If a professional athlete is going to post on these channels, and they really should post, they need to be careful about what they are putting out there, as their personal brand depends on it.

Sponsorships and Financial Opportunities

Additionally, depending on the athlete’s personal brand, big businesses will be interested in sponsoring them, and that means big money. Companies like Nike, Adidas, and Asics are always looking for new athletes to sponsor, and it all depends on the personal brand these athletes are pushing online.

If you don’t want to miss out on millions of dollars in sponsorship money, it’s important to spend the time to create a personal brand that matters.

Consider Adobe Express business card print out options if you are always on the go and constantly meeting people in the industry, and want to portray a professional persona on these occasions.

The Growing Clout of Fans in the Sports Industry

Fans increasingly have a lot of power in boosting a professional athlete and their career or breaking it. That’s why you need to be careful when interacting with fans, keeping your personal brand in mind, and not saying or doing anything without thinking.

Too many athletes have had their sports career development ruined because of something idiotic or illegal they did online or offline. Spend the time necessary replying to fans’ comments on your social media, or hire someone to do it for you. Take care of any negative feedback or publicity before it becomes too big to contain.

Focus on Your Personal Branding as an Athlete

Even though athletes have so much to focus on with training, sports meets, and more, they should still add personal branding to their growing to-do list. Fans are counting on them to show up on these social media platforms and interact with them respectfully.

There’s no need to waste these important opportunities to gain traction with fans who think well of these athletes.

Please read through related articles on our website and stay informed.