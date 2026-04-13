Listen Live
Close
News

From athletes to agents: Why personal branding is becoming essential in sports

Explore the critical role personal branding plays in sports today. Find out how athletes and agents leverage it to enhance their careers to stay ahead.

Published on April 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

From athletes to agents: Why personal branding is essential in sports
Pexels.com royalty-free image #174938, uploaded by user energepic.com, retrieved from httpswww.pexels.comphotoblur-display-electronics-hand-174938 on November 16th, 2018. License details available at httpswww.pexels.comphoto-license – image is licensed under the Pexels License

When thinking about their personal branding, athletes have to think about the digital platforms where they are active and always think about their fans, who have increasing clout in the sports industry now. 

Professional athletes aren’t just sports figures any longer. They are also influencers, celebrities, and a brand on their own. Their fans avidly wait for social media updates from these athletes, so everything they put online has to be strongly curated. 

The importance of personal branding cannot be emphasized enough here. It has become a major part of the modern sports industry. 

The Role of Digital Platforms

Social media platforms are becoming more popular as time goes on. Americans spend more than 10 hours every day online, with 5.4 hours browsing and 5 hours streaming (Netflix or other such streaming platforms), according to Fox News. 

A lot of that online time is spent on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, watching their favorite celebrities and sports athletes sharing updates about their lives and work.

If a professional athlete is going to post on these channels, and they really should post, they need to be careful about what they are putting out there, as their personal brand depends on it. 

Sponsorships and Financial Opportunities

Additionally, depending on the athlete’s personal brand, big businesses will be interested in sponsoring them, and that means big money. Companies like Nike, Adidas, and Asics are always looking for new athletes to sponsor, and it all depends on the personal brand these athletes are pushing online. 

If you don’t want to miss out on millions of dollars in sponsorship money, it’s important to spend the time to create a personal brand that matters. 

Consider Adobe Express business card print out options if you are always on the go and constantly meeting people in the industry, and want to portray a professional persona on these occasions. 

The Growing Clout of Fans in the Sports Industry

Fans increasingly have a lot of power in boosting a professional athlete and their career or breaking it. That’s why you need to be careful when interacting with fans, keeping your personal brand in mind, and not saying or doing anything without thinking. 

Too many athletes have had their sports career development ruined because of something idiotic or illegal they did online or offline. Spend the time necessary replying to fans’ comments on your social media, or hire someone to do it for you. Take care of any negative feedback or publicity before it becomes too big to contain. 

Focus on Your Personal Branding as an Athlete

Even though athletes have so much to focus on with training, sports meets, and more, they should still add personal branding to their growing to-do list. Fans are counting on them to show up on these social media platforms and interact with them respectfully. 

There’s no need to waste these important opportunities to gain traction with fans who think well of these athletes. 

Please read through related articles on our website and stay informed. 

Related Tags

NN

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Indiana v Maryland
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
31 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Arizona v Michigan
10 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Dusty May’s Coaching Timeline

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
11 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close