Teaching young athletes responsibility? Coaches say it starts off the field

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Young athletes need much more than sports skills to succeed in life; they need to learn accountability, discipline, time, and money management as well.

When people think of youth sports coaching, they probably only think of teaching skills related to the sport, whichever it might be. So for hockey, it might be footwork. Or for basketball, defense.

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However, the role of coaches doesn’t end with sports skills. It actually begins there and goes on to other important things like teaching discipline and giving other athlete development lessons.

What kind of off-field lessons does youth sports coaching involve?

Accountability in Everyday Actions

Young athletes have to own both achievements and mistakes; that is, they have to take accountability for all of their actions, on the field and off it. That’s one of the biggest lessons youth sports coaching can teach them.

This skill of accountability translates well to the boardroom, to the office, to a marriage, and to everywhere else the athlete might venture in the future.

Building Disciplined Habits Beyond Practice

Every person needs to be more disciplined in the modern world. Things move very fast, and there’s so much to do to keep up with the changes.

If you aren’t disciplined as a youth athlete, you might end up failing at sports and life both. Balance is the key here. You don’t want to focus too much on sports and miss out on friendships, love, and family.

Discipline comes along with time management skills. If you know how to manage your time, you can get all that you want to do without feeling overwhelmed.

For an athlete who might be balancing school with sports, discipline and time management are crucial skills.

Money Management for the Win

Athletes might end up making millions of dollars over their careers if they turn professional. Even if they don’t turn professional, they will need to learn how to manage their salaries, live below their means, save, and invest their money for the future.

Giving an allowance for kids when they are young athletes is a great way to prepare them for the future. It will teach them the value of money and help them build good money habits from the get-go.

It doesn’t even have to be a big allowance or anything. Starting with even $20 can help them learn quite a bit.

Involve your child in any discussions about household budgets or investments when you can, since that will get their brain moving in that direction from a young age. No need to shield them from one of the most important parts of the world.

The Role of Coaches With Young Athletes

Coaching isn’t just about sports skills, but teaching young athletes life skills that will help them become well-rounded, balanced, and good human beings in the world. Sports are just one part of their life, albeit an important one.

However, the real world awaits once they are done with sports, and they need to be prepared for that.

Please read through related articles on our website to stay informed.