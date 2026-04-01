Win A Foursome to The 2026 Fan Invitational Golf Outing!



We’re getting closer to our flagship event, and we’re giving you the chance to be there for FREE. 🏌️

REGISTER BELOW for your chance to win a FREE FOURSOME to The 2026 Fan Invitational Golf Outing presented by Franciscan Health on April 30th!

Tickets include a full afternoon at The Legends Golf Club in Franklin, featuring lunch, on-course contests, and the chance to hang with your favorite Fan on-air personalities like Jeff Rickard, Kevin Bowen, Jake Query, JMV, and James Boyd.

Plus, the chance to bid on sports memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences at the silent auction benefiting this year’s charity! 🌟

Click here for the full event details or to buy tickets today!

⛳ WHEN: Thursday, April 30th | Check-In @ 9AM | Shotgun @ 10:30AM

⛳ WHERE: The Legends Golf Club

Presented by Franciscan Health Cancer Center—comprehensive care for your extraordinary life.

*Already purchased tickets? No problem! If you’ve already purchased tickets and win the contest, you’ll be refunded for the price of the up to four tickets already purchased.