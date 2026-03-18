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Castroneves, Sato to Return to Indy 500 This May

Four-time winner Helio Castroneves and two-time race champion Takuma Sato have been confirmed as entries for the 110th Indianapolis 500.

Published on March 18, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Two multiple-time winners of the Indianapolis 500 will be back in Indy this May.

Helio Castroneves will again go for an unprecedented fifth Indy 500 win with Meyer Shank Racing in the No. 06. The team announced on Tuesday that Castroneves will pilot its third entry.

“The drive for five is still alive!” Castroneves said in a post on X. “We’re going to be ready for the Indy 500. Let’s get ready together.”

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Castroneves, 50, is one of four drivers with four victories in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” joining A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears. He won his most recent 500 in 2021.

The Brazilian will attempt to make his 26th Indy 500 start this May. He has also won four “500” poles.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing confirmed Japanese driver Takuma Sato will return to their lineup for this year’s race. The two-time “500” winner will drive the team’s No. 75.

“The moment the checkered flag fell at the 2025 Indy 500, our preparation for the 110th running had already begun,” Sato said.

Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, during
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Sato, 49, won the Indy 500 in 2017 and again in 2020. “Taku” could be making his 17th start in the world’s most prestigious race over Memorial Day weekend.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is set for Sunday, May 24, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Castroneves, Sato to Return to Indy 500 This May was originally published on wibc.com

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