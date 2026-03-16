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Kyle Kirkwood Wins Inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington

Published on March 16, 2026

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NTT INDYCAR Series Good Ranchers 250
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap Kyle Kirkwood winning the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington how much of a success it was. They also talk about discussions about a possible future street race in Denver.

In the second segment, Curt is joined with Eric Smith to talk about who looks good and who needs improvement after the first three races of the season.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin previews the upcoming weekend for the 12 Hours of Sebring.  Kevin also breaks down the late Felix Rosenqvist penalty from Arlington.

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