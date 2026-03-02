Listen Live
Close
Contests

2026 Fan Bracket Challenge Franciscan Health Sports Medicine

The 2026 Fan Bracket Challenge with Franciscan Health Sports Medicine!

Published on March 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Franciscan Health | Bracket Challenge 2026

IT’S ALMOST GO TIME, INDY!

🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀

The March hype is REAL and college basketball fans have been waiting!

Whether your picks are backed by deep-dive research, loyal alma mater pride, or a bold gut feeling you refuse to explain… filling out a bracket is one of the best traditions of the season.

Get Ready for the 2026 Fan Bracket Challenge!

🏀 It’s FREE to Enter

That’s right. No entry fee. No fine print. Just pure bracket-building glory.

💰 One Lucky Local Winner Takes Home $1,000

Thanks to Franciscan Health Sports Medicine, one champion will score a $1,000 grand prize. That’s a lot of celebratory pizza… or maybe a well-earned getaway.

The teams will be officially set after Selection Sunday on March 16th, so start studying those stats, calling your basketball-savvy friend, or warming up that lucky coin.

📝 Player Pre-Registration – now through Selection Sunday on March 15th.
⭐ Bracket selection – must be filled out completely between March 17th-19th.

Click Here to Log-in or Sign Up for FREE!


***Bracket entries MUST BE COMPLETED & SUBMITTED 15 minutes before the tipoff of the first First Round game on 3/19/26.***

_____________________________________________

*All entries are subject to TERMS & CONDITIONS provided by 107.5 the Fan.
*All entries are subject to TERMS & CONDITIONS provided by Audience, LLC.

HOW SCORING WORKS
You will receive the following points per correct game in each round:

  • 1 POINT | First round: March 19-20
  • 2 POINTS | Second round: March 21-22
  • 4 POINTS | Third round: March 26-27
  • 8 POINTS | Fourth round: March 28-29
  • 16 POINTS | Fifth round: April 4
  • 32 POINTS | Final round: April 6

If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, the team moving on to the next round of the contest will be awarded points as if they won the actual game. Remember to make your picks 15 minutes before tip-off on 3/19/26.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Presented by Franciscan Health | 2026
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

New Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan podacst
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Fan Morning Show

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close