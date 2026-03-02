The 2026 Fan Bracket Challenge with Franciscan Health Sports Medicine!

IT’S ALMOST GO TIME, INDY!

The March hype is REAL and college basketball fans have been waiting!

Whether your picks are backed by deep-dive research, loyal alma mater pride, or a bold gut feeling you refuse to explain… filling out a bracket is one of the best traditions of the season.

Get Ready for the 2026 Fan Bracket Challenge!

🏀 It’s FREE to Enter

That’s right. No entry fee. No fine print. Just pure bracket-building glory.



💰 One Lucky Local Winner Takes Home $1,000

Thanks to Franciscan Health Sports Medicine, one champion will score a $1,000 grand prize. That’s a lot of celebratory pizza… or maybe a well-earned getaway.

The teams will be officially set after Selection Sunday on March 16th, so start studying those stats, calling your basketball-savvy friend, or warming up that lucky coin.

📝 Player Pre-Registration – now through Selection Sunday on March 15th.

⭐ Bracket selection – must be filled out completely between March 17th-19th.

***Bracket entries MUST BE COMPLETED & SUBMITTED 15 minutes before the tipoff of the first First Round game on 3/19/26.***

*All entries are subject to TERMS & CONDITIONS provided by 107.5 the Fan.

*All entries are subject to TERMS & CONDITIONS provided by Audience, LLC.

HOW SCORING WORKS

You will receive the following points per correct game in each round:

1 POINT | First round: March 19-20

2 POINTS | Second round: March 21-22

4 POINTS | Third round: March 26-27

8 POINTS | Fourth round: March 28-29

16 POINTS | Fifth round: April 4

32 POINTS | Final round: April 6

If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, the team moving on to the next round of the contest will be awarded points as if they won the actual game. Remember to make your picks 15 minutes before tip-off on 3/19/26.