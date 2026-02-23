Listen Live
Michael Jordan celebrates back to back Tyler Reddick wins

Published on February 23, 2026

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400
Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

Tyler Reddick delivered another win for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing on Sunday, taking the checkered flag in the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway.

The victory came one week after Reddick won the Daytona 500, giving 23XI Racing two straight wins to open the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Reddick pulled ahead in overtime and held the lead to secure his first career win at the Atlanta track.

The race went to double overtime after qualifying was canceled due to weather. Bubba Wallace briefly led late but fell back during a final-lap battle.

Reddick took advantage and moved to the front.

Jordan was on pit road celebrating as his team continued its strong start to the season.

