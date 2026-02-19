Former IU Coach Tom Crean On IU, Purdue, More!

Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

We’re just around a month away from the start of March Madness!

There are still plenty of questions to be answered before the tournament officially tips off in mid-March. Just where will Purdue land in the field after what has been an up-and-down season so far? Will Indiana punch their ticket to the tournament? Will we see any surprises on Selection Sunday?

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, former IU head coach and current ESPN analyst Tom Crean joined the show to help give a rundown of where things stand with a month remaining before the tournament. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!