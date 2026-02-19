Listen Live
Former IU Coach Tom Crean On IU, Purdue, More!

Published on February 19, 2026

Oregon v Purdue
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

We’re just around a month away from the start of March Madness! 

There are still plenty of questions to be answered before the tournament officially tips off in mid-March. Just where will Purdue land in the field after what has been an up-and-down season so far? Will Indiana punch their ticket to the tournament? Will we see any surprises on Selection Sunday? 

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, former IU head coach and current ESPN analyst Tom Crean joined the show to help give a rundown of where things stand with a month remaining before the tournament. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

Winter Olympics Coverage
Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 13
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Stuns Canada In Overtime To Win Olympic Gold

Snowboard - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympicl: Day 11
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Winter Olympics 2026
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Winter Olympics 2026
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 11
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

